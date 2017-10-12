Roy Moore avoids reporters, talks about faith and politics in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Republican Senate Nominee Roy Moore was the keynote speaker Thursday night at the Madison County Liberty Gala. It was his first major public appearance since several news stories broke this week involving his personal and campaign finances.

Most notably, the Washington Post ran a story about him taking more than a million dollars in undisclosed money from a charity, later run by Moore's wife.

Moore was scheduled to speak to reporters after the speech, but we got word just about an hour before his address that Moore was not going to be taking any questions.

No reason was given for why that was canceled.

Moore did not directly address any of the controversies that surrounded his campaign but did say, he's been accused of things he has not done.

“It’s been a very tough campaign," he told the crowd of Madison County conservatives. "We’ve had so many things against us and about us that are untrue, and you want to respond, but in politics, you can’t."

This was the only part of his speech that came close to the charity salary topic, and it was subtle at best.

“You can’t get out and jump into this because it’s a no-win situation, because they’ll keep it up," he said.

Moore also avoided calling his Democratic opponent by name but made it clear that their differences were as contrasting as the water and sweet tea on the gala's tables.

“In this campaign now, it seems like the other side wants open borders, wants open immigration," said Moore.

Moore pointed to the DACA program as an example - one he admittedly didn't know much about when he appeared on a local conservative radio talk show last month, and couldn't explain what the program was.

That wasn't a problem Thursday night.

“That was not Obama that did that, but it was under Obama’s administration and at his direction that Nancy Napalatano issued a directive to take deferred action on this law," he said.

If there's one topic the former Alabama Chief Justice is never subtle on, is his devout faith.

“If we don’t recognize that this nation was founded upon God, then we’re going to lose our country," said Moore.

Moore said he'll use that faith to work with President Trump on passing the conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.

“I believe the people in government, Donald Trump included, are trying to do something right, they’re having problems, people aren’t backing them, and they’re fighting the establishment which I’ve had some experience with," he said.

Former Justice Roy Moore never brought up the fact President Trump didn't endorse him in the primary or runoff.

He did say that while President Trump wasn't perfect, nobody is and that he thinks the president is trying to do what's right for the county.