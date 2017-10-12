New Market medical clinic under DEA investigation closes doors, head physician resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MARKET, Ala. — A medical clinic in New Market is under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. New Market Clinic was also recently forced to close the doors after the primary physician resigned.

The DEA can't go into detail, but agents did confirm that New Market Clinic and the former head physician, Dr. Rodney Morris, are under investigation.

The clinic, a part of Central North Alabama Health Services, has been operating in the area for decades. A patient of the clinic, Willie Lee Montague, remembers when Dr. Rodney Morris took over the clinic.

"People would come from all over to go there," said Montague.

He was stunned when he found out the clinic had closed and Dr. Morris had resigned.

"All I know is one day they said he was gone," described Montague. "It was a long time before I could get any explanations."

Central North Alabama Health Services left the following note on the door of the clinic.

WHNT News19 reached out to the CEO of Central North Alabama Health Services, Carleton Pyfrom.

Pyform said Morris' resignation came as a surprise and he didn't explain why he was leaving. The clinic's CEO also said he doesn't believe that the company is under investigation, just Dr. Morris himself. He wasn't able to comment further on the investigation.

Right now, the clinic remains closed until they can find a new doctor.