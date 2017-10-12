Michelle Stark leaving WHNT News 19 and broadcast news, Melissa Riopka joining morning team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have some bittersweet news to share about a longtime member of the WHNT News 19 family.

WHNT News 19's morning anchor and technology reporter Michelle Stark is moving on from broadcast news after 15 years in the business; more than seven of them spent right here in the Tennessee Valley.

"This was a hard choice," Michelle explained, while announcing the change on WHNT News 19 This Morning, "But these hours just aren't compatible with my family life anymore. My two girls are growing up so fast, and I want to be there for them. They only have one mom. At the same time, I know I have a lot to offer professionally. So, when the opportunity arose for me to join an innovative company and live a more normal life, I couldn't pass it up."

Michelle will be the new Marketing Director for Red Sage Communications, a Decatur-based marketing agency specializing in web development and online visibility.