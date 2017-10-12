Local mail carrier indicted, accused of feeding meatballs with nails in them to neighborhood dogs

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison County mail carrier accused of feeding dogs meatballs with nails has been indicted.

Susanna Burhans was charged with aggravated animal cruelty back in June. She’s accused of feeding meatballs with nails in them to dogs during her mail route. Ed Glover, a homeowner in New Hope, said he found one of the meatballs on the ground by his mailbox. After inspecting it, Glover said he found multiple nails inside.

Glover became worried about his dog Missy and took her to the veterinarian. X-rays of Missy clearly showed nails inside her stomach.

Burhans is set to go to trial on March 5.