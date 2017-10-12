Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Local mail carrier indicted, accused of feeding meatballs with nails in them to neighborhood dogs

Posted 4:36 pm, October 12, 2017, by , Updated at 04:40PM, October 12, 2017

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison County mail carrier accused of feeding dogs meatballs with nails has been indicted.

Susanna Burhans (Photo: Madison County Jail)

Susanna Burhans was charged with aggravated animal cruelty back in June. She’s accused of feeding meatballs with nails in them to dogs during her mail route.  Ed Glover, a homeowner in New Hope, said he found one of the meatballs on the ground by his mailbox. After inspecting it, Glover said he found multiple nails inside.

Glover became worried about his dog Missy and took her to the veterinarian. X-rays of Missy clearly showed nails inside her stomach.

Glover showed WHNT News 19 the x-ray he said was taken the day he found the meatball

Burhans is set to go to trial on March 5.