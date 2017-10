HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police are asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old runaway.

Police say Danielle Faith Bryant ran away during the end of September.

Danielle is said to be 5’8″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Investigators are asking anyone who has had contact with her to please call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100.