× Homewood officer injured in shooting, suspected burglar shot, killed by officer

HOMEWOOD, Ala. – Homewood Police is working with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to investigate a shooting involving one of Homewood’s officers. The officer was shot in the leg, and one of the suspected offenders is dead.

According to the CBS affiliate in Birmingham, WIAT, the officer was on patrol near an appliance store around 2:00 this morning. The officer noticed three suspected burglars and started after them. There was a chase in the parking lot.

Investigators say one of the suspected burglars shot at the officer, hitting him in the leg. That’s when the officer fired back, hitting the man. The suspected burglar died from his injuries.

Paramedics took the officer to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to make a full recovery.

HPD on scene of Officer involved shooting. Officer transported to hospital with serious injuries. Will update later. — Homewood Police Dept (@HomewoodPD) October 12, 2017