High School Football Match-ups: Week 7
Here are the match-ups for games involving local high school teams on Thursday, October 12, and Friday, October 13. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.
Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1(800)533-TV19, or tweet it to @whnt_sports.
Thursday 10/12
Buckhorn @ Grissom (Milton Frank)
Friday 10/13
Bob Jones @ Gadsden City
James Clemens @ Huntsville (Louis Crews)
Sparkman @ Hewitt-Trussville
Albertville @ Pell City
Brewer @ Southside Gadsden
Oxford @ Fort Payne
Columbia @ Athens
Hartselle @ Austin
Decatur @ Florence
Muscle Shoals @ Hazel Green
Mortimer Jordan @ West Point
Arab @ Scottsboro
Etowah @ Boaz
Guntersville @ Crossville
Alexandria @ Douglas
Ardmore @ Lawrence County
Brooks @ Russellville
East Limestone @ JP2
Lee @ Jemison (Milton Frank)
DAR @ Sardis
Madison County @ Madison Academy
North Jackson @ Westminster Christian
Danville @ Central Florence
Wilson @ Deshler
Priceville @ Rogers
Holly Pond @ Hanceville
Brindlee Mountain @ Plainview
Geraldine @ Sylvania
New Hope @ Pisgah
West Morgan @ Clements
Colbert County @ Colbert Heights
Lexington @ East Lawrence
Lauderdale County @ Elkmont
Collinsville @ Fyffe
Gaston @ Ider
Section @ Sand Rock
Falkville @ West End
Tarrant @ Tanner
Sulligent @ Hatton
Phil Campbell @ Mars Hill Bible
Sheffield @ Red Bay
Gaylesville @ Valley Head
Appalachian @ Woodville
Southeastern @ Decatur Heritage
Cherokee @ Hackleburg
Vina @ Shoals Christian
Phillips Bear Creek @ Tharptown
Waterloo @ Whitesburg Christian