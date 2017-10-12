× High School Football Match-ups: Week 7

Here are the match-ups for games involving local high school teams on Thursday, October 12, and Friday, October 13. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.

Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1(800)533-TV19, or tweet it to @whnt_sports.

Thursday 10/12

Buckhorn @ Grissom (Milton Frank)

Friday 10/13

Bob Jones @ Gadsden City

James Clemens @ Huntsville (Louis Crews)

Sparkman @ Hewitt-Trussville

Albertville @ Pell City

Brewer @ Southside Gadsden

Oxford @ Fort Payne

Columbia @ Athens

Hartselle @ Austin

Decatur @ Florence

Muscle Shoals @ Hazel Green

Mortimer Jordan @ West Point

Arab @ Scottsboro

Etowah @ Boaz

Guntersville @ Crossville

Alexandria @ Douglas

Ardmore @ Lawrence County

Brooks @ Russellville

East Limestone @ JP2

Lee @ Jemison (Milton Frank)

DAR @ Sardis

Madison County @ Madison Academy

North Jackson @ Westminster Christian

Danville @ Central Florence

Wilson @ Deshler

Priceville @ Rogers

Holly Pond @ Hanceville

Brindlee Mountain @ Plainview

Geraldine @ Sylvania

New Hope @ Pisgah

West Morgan @ Clements

Colbert County @ Colbert Heights

Lexington @ East Lawrence

Lauderdale County @ Elkmont

Collinsville @ Fyffe

Gaston @ Ider

Section @ Sand Rock

Falkville @ West End

Tarrant @ Tanner

Sulligent @ Hatton

Phil Campbell @ Mars Hill Bible

Sheffield @ Red Bay

Gaylesville @ Valley Head

Appalachian @ Woodville

Southeastern @ Decatur Heritage

Cherokee @ Hackleburg

Vina @ Shoals Christian

Phillips Bear Creek @ Tharptown

Waterloo @ Whitesburg Christian