Heat Making a Comeback: ‘feels like’ around 90 degrees this weekend, but a big-time cool down is getting closer

Cool and crisp overnight, but the heat turns up again for the weekend

Thursday marked only the fifth day so far in October that the daytime high temperature stayed below 80°F in Huntsville. Enjoy the cool start to Friday, because we are going back above 80°F on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The humidity creeps up again as well because a strong area of high pressure shifts east over the Carolinas enhancing the ‘return flow’ around here from late Friday through early Sunday.

Friday and the weekend: The weather is rarely ever ‘average’ around here, but the climatological ‘average’ for Huntsville this time of year is a high around 75°F and a low around 52°F. October so far has been very warm relative to the norms: 6.2°F above average through Thursday.

Football Friday still won’t be a hot chocolate and hats kind of night, but we do expect a fairly comfortable evening. Expect temperatures around the upper 60s and lower 70s at kick off with a clear sky and a light wind. It will get cooler through the games: 60-65ºF by the fourth quarter under a fair sky.

This weekend brings a shot at record warmth: daytime highs around 83ºF to 88ºF with higher humidity. The actual record for Saturday is 89ºF (1928); Sunday’s record is 88ºF (1947) in Huntsville. That sticky air will make the 80s feel more like 90s, and overnight lows rise considerably making it feel a lot less comfortable.

A cold front moving into the region Sunday sparks some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of rain begins around 10 AM and goes through mid-afternoon. A few downpours may produce lightning and locally-heavy rainfall; however, severe weather is not expected.

This will be a good weekend to do some riding around looking for Fall colors in Northeast Alabama, Tennessee and North Georgia as well! The colors peak between now and next weekend.

Here comes the cooler weather! Tired of the cooler weather lasting all of 20 minutes then turning back to summertime? We finally get a longer-lasting push of cool weather following Sunday’s cold front.

A wave of scattered showers and storms leads the charge of cool, dry air south into the Tennessee Valley, and you will be able to feel the change this time!

Temperatures drop quickly Sunday night, and most of us won’t even touch 70°F on Monday afternoon with a stiff north breeze and a partly cloudy sky.

The rest of next week looks cooler than average for mid-October: lows in the 40s, highs in the 70s, and generally dry weather all week long.

It will warm up again some next weekend, and we probably aren’t totally finished with 80-degree warmth; however, November is starting to show signs of getting substantially colder weather, and that major shift likely begins early: around October 25th.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt