Florence Police release new information on Wednesday morning search, arrest

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police continue to investigate a case where officers searched a neighborhood for an accused kidnapper and rapist.

Investigators have released the following timeline:

On October 11, 2017, at approximately 3:40 am, Florence Police was notified by Muscle Shoals Police Department that they were in a pursuit coming into Florence. When officers arrived in the area MSPD had lost site of the vehicle in the area of the Marriott hotel. It was reported that the vehicle was stolen and the suspect had a firearm. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle and cleared the scene.

At approximately 6:40 am, Florence Police was called to the 100 block of Shoals Blvd, in the Lakeside Highlands Neighborhood, to a Rape. The victim was not aware of her location, 911 was able to assist in tracking her to the residence on Shoals Blvd. When officers arrived they found the victim in a residence but the offender had left. The victim stated that the offender was attempting to force her to leave with him. The male subject, identified as Brock Gooch, then fled on foot before officer arrive. The female was transported to the hospital for treatment.

During this time, we received another call of a male running through a field that connected to the subdivision. Officer then established a perimeter and called in a K-9 unit. Approximately 3 hours later Mr Gooch was found in the 700 block of W Lakeside Dr. and taken into custody. Investigators are still waiting to talk with Mr Gooch.

After the incident we were able to speak with the owner of the vehicle that was involved in the pursuit. He stated that the Mr Gooch took his vehicle in the area of Royal Ave. Mr Gooch then made him exit the vehicle in Muscle Shoals which is where he reported the vehicle being stolen to MSPD. While talking with him, Mr Gooch drove by and at that point MSPD started the pursuit.

We have not added any additional charges to Mr Gooch at this time. Once this investigation is completed we will determine what he will be charged with.

Offender information is Brock Allen Gooch, W/M 3-4-1993, Tuscumbia, Al.