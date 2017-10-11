Water flossers are a great alternative to string flossing, but the Power Floss is a dud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No matter how many times dentists say it, flossing tends to rank low on the average person’s list of priorities.

We asked Dr. Amy Heusinger at Complete Dental in Huntsville...why?

“It requires a little bit more manual dexterity, it requires a little bit more time," Dr. Heusinger said. "Not everyone has the hand skills to floss.”

One alternative to string flossing is water flossing. The Power Floss is one of many water flossers on the market—it claims to use air pressure and water to remove what brushing missed. You simply fill it up, then aim the water stream to flush out the crevices between your teeth.

“Some people enjoy having a gadget to work with," Dr. Heusinger said. “Anytime you have a patient who is not effectively cleaning between the teeth, that’s when I would recommend a water flosser.”

We compare the effectiveness of string floss to the Power Floss. And honestly, the Power Floss didn’t feel like it was doing much other than making a mess. I couldn’t even feel it on my teeth.

“You should feel some pressure between your teeth because the whole idea is the pressure and pulsation should be removing the plaque," Dr. Heusinger said.

Dr. Heusinger noted that there are water flossers that are proved to be very effective, but they need to have an ADA Seal of Acceptance. But this as-seen-on-TV version, she says, is no better than a toy.

“The Power Floss is a dud because it doesn’t have any sort of controlled means of delivering the pressure that it needs to effectively clean between the teeth," she said.

So-- either do the research and find a water flosser that works, or stick to the string!

Deal or Dud verdict: Dud, $30