WATCH LIVE: Huntsville Police share Incident Review Board findings on officer involved shooting in September

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An Incident Review Board was convened to investigate the actions of the officers involved in a shooting on Green Meadow Road that happened on September 20.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurry will be providing an update on the results of the review during a news conference to be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

On September 20, officers responded to the area of Creighton Avenue between Sturbridge Drive and Gardenside Drive for a shots fired call. When Officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police say they then found the suspect,31-year-old Haraesheo Rice, near Green Meadow Road, still armed.

HPD says officers told Rice to drop the gun, but he instead pointed it at officers and waved it in the air. Officers confirmed they were forced to fire at Rice, killing him.

Police say while they were approaching Rice, 47-year-old Keith Ricks was discovered dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.

In the weeks following the shooting, Rice’s family and friends protested for answers and mental health awareness.