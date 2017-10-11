The pink pumpkin hunt is on for a Breast Cancer Awareness scavenger hunt in Jackson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Attention Jackson County, there are seven pumpkins on the run and it's up to ya'll to help find them. "We feel like they have eluded the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. They are wanted in connection and for questioning for some things that went on," explained Amanda Jones, a patient care rep at Heartlite Hospice Care.

These pumpkins are hiding around the county, and it's up to community members to get them turned in to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. "There's a reward that's available to the person that has brought these pumpkins to justice," said Jones.

Once the pumpkins are booked, local businesses are asked to bail these pumpkins out. "That money will be going to MMI Breast Center here in Scottsboro."

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Heartlite Hospice wanted to raise awareness about the cause as well as a provide a fun way to get the community involved with their efforts. "MMI Breast Center actually provides some free services to people and they have a support group that they do activities with and those monies will be used for those reasons," said Jones.

Local agencies like Unclaimed Baggage and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were immediately on board once they heard about the hunt. "We have actually, one of our Lieutenants at the jail who recently went through this ordeal with breast cancer. So it's really special to us to do this for our community," said Kim Rice with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Clues to where these pumpkins might be will be given out starting this week until the end of the October. Rewards are available until all seven pumpkins are found.

You can find the clues on the Heartlife Hospice Care Facebook page here.