Police work to identify men wanted in connection to theft at Scottsboro business

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Scottsboro Police Department is working to identify three individuals accused of stealing from a business located on John T. Reid Pkwy on October 9.

Police say that around 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, the three men entered the business, loaded items into two shopping carts, and left the store without paying.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the men. If you have any information, contact the Scottsboro Police Department at (256)574-3333.