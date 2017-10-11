× Police say Decatur man tried to hire “hitmen” to kidnap two women

DECATUR, Ala. – The FBI and Decatur Police have arrested a Decatur man who they say tried to hire “hitmen,” who were actually undercover agents, to kidnap two women.

Brian Boersma has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit human trafficking, Decatur Police say.

According to a release from Decatur Police, they began a joint investigation with the FBI in October. They say Boersma met with two undercover agents, who were posing as hitmen, and detailed a plan for the two women he wanted to be kidnapped.

He was arrested after the meeting.

His bond is currently set at $2 million.

Police say they recovered additional information after the arrest, and they expect to add even more charges.

They also add that they believe Boersma was acting alone and not part of a gang. They say social media rumors suggested otherwise, but those rumors are not true.