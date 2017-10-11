× Parkway Place Mall to close on Thanksgiving for second year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The company that owns Parkway Place Mall will be continuing a recent Black Friday trend, closing their doors on Thanksgiving.

CBL Properties announced the decision that for the second year in a row, 62 of the company’s locations will shut down for the holiday.

“For a shopping center to close for an entire day is a very rare thing,” said Molly Mitchell, the spokesperson for Parkway Place Mall.

The decision to push shopping time back allows families to spend the entire Thanksgiving day together.

Mitchell says CBL Properties took a risk shutting down on Thanksgiving 2016. “When you open at midnight or your open through Thanksgiving, you do see that spurt and rush of sales right when they begin,” she explained.

The sales trend continued last year but in a different way. “In moving everything to Black Friday and being closed on Thanksgiving, we saw the rush of sales back on Friday,” said Mitchell. “It was the same amount of sales, the same amount of volume it was just within that day.”

Those who work at Parkway Place Mall believe the decision brings back the excitement of Black Friday shopping. It’s not just customers who are excited but also mall tenants.

“If people have a wife and kids, it’s really a special time for them to get off for any holiday. Thanksgiving, Christmas, it doesn’t matter what it is. So we enjoy the opportunity because working is difficult because you have to pull away from that type of environment,” said the President of Leaf in Creek, Curtis Stolaas.

Stolaas says he’s thankful that Parkway Place is starting a tradition that allows everyone to spend more time with the ones they love most.

“The mall has been really kind to us with every regard. But the holidays, in particular, they’re really focused on the family people instead of just the dollar amount,” said Stolaas.

It’s important to note that the decision only impacts stores located inside the mall. Anchor stores like Belk and Dillards are able to make their own hours because they have outside entrances.

