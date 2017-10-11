Incident Review Board finds Huntsville officers involved in shooting death of Haraesheo Rice acted within the law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An Incident Review Board was convened to investigate the actions of the officers involved in a shooting on Green Meadow Road that happened on September 20.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurry confirmed the review found that the officers involved acted in accordance with the law and department policies in the shooting death of Haraesheo Rice.

On September 20, officers responded to the area of Creighton Avenue between Sturbridge Drive and Gardenside Drive for a shots fired call. When Officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say they then found the suspect, 31-year-old Haraesheo Rice, near Green Meadow Road, still armed.

HPD says officers told Rice to drop the gun, but he instead pointed it at officers and waved it in the air. Officers confirmed they were forced to fire at Rice, killing him.

Police say while they were approaching Rice, 47-year-old Keith Ricks was discovered dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

In the weeks following the shooting, Rice’s family and friends protested for answers and mental health awareness.

During the news conference, Chief McMurry said the public was owed a complete explanation. He went over a timeline of events that occurred leading up to and including the officer-involved shooting.

Police say starting at 9:33 that night, Haraesheo Rice went on a spree committing crimes including multiple home invasions, physical assault, shooting at a vehicle multiple times, shooting someone multiple times and killing them, and shooting someone in the head.

Officers were forced to shoot Rice at 10:05 p.m. because he wouldn’t lower his weapon.