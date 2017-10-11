Huntsville Community Drumline expands program to area schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A popular Huntsville youth program is now expanding to help give even more local children the confidence to march to the beat of their own drum.

Angela Walker started the Huntsville Community Drumline seven years ago after realizing a need for a youth program that wasn't based on athletics or academics. In addition to drumming, the program focuses on the development of self-respect, respect for others, discipline and pride in their community.

The center is located at 1800 Jordan Lane in Huntsville. However, Walker is excited to announce the instruction is now available to students at three Huntsville City Schools, through an afterschool program.

Schools offering the program include:

Sonnie Hereford Elementary

Montview Elementary

James Dawson Elementary

Any child willing to commit is welcome to join at no cost. Instruments and instruction are provided free of charge through the group's fundraising efforts, along with the support of organizations such as Arts Huntsville and the Alabama State Council on the Arts.

You can learn more information about the program on their website or by giving them a call at 256-430-5566.