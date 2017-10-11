Florence Police catch, arrest man accused of kidnapping, rape

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police say they have caught a man they have been looking for since around 6:30 this morning.

Investigators say Brock Allen Gooch stole a car in Muscle Shoals around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. They say Gooch then kidnapped a woman and raped her. The woman called Florence Police at 6:41 a.m. to report the rape. That’s when the manhunt started.

Officers were searching the area of the Lakeside Highlands until they caught up with him under a dock on the Tennessee River.

Police released a mug shot of Gooch, clarifying it is from a previous arrest. They are working to get Gooch to jail and get him processed in right now.