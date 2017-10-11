East Limestone head coach Jeff Pugh wins his 100th game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - When East Limestone Beat Lawrence County 16-6 it wasn't just a bir region win for the Indians, it was the 100th win of head coach Jeff Pugh's career. A milestone he had no idea he was about to reach. "Several reporters called me, several other coaches says you`re gonna get 100 this year, and I said 100 what? I guess when you have been doing it as long as I have, you think about the ones I've let slip way at the end of the game," Pugh told WHNT News 19's Taylor Tannebaum.

The last second losses sting, and the blow outs burn forever, but 100 times in his career Pugh has been on the other side. Celebrating a playoff clinching win, or a victory against the cross-town rival is great, but Pugh is the first to tell you the 100 wins don't belong just to him. " I didn't win any ball games, but I have a lot of kids who have sacrificed for me. It's not easy to play for me. I'm a different style than most coaches. It takes special assistants to coach with me, I'm hard on them too, I'm demanding on them, I expect them to be here."

Winning is the goal every Friday night, but at the end of the day Pugh knows his success isn't measured by a number. "Watching those guys come in, in 6th and 7th grade. Little bitty boys, they leave here men. That's one thing I am proud of," Pugh said. "They`re not gonna put that I was a coach on my tombstone."