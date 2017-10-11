Decatur police search for missing 14-year-old girl

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young girl they say never arrived at school today.

Authorities are looking for 14-year-old Irma Maria Diego-Gomez. Irma was last seen in Decatur, before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, when she left for school.

Police said that when Irma did not arrive home in the afternoon, it was discovered that she never arrived at school.

Irma is a Guatemalan female and is reported to be under 5″ tall, with a slim build, shoulder length black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Police say that it is unknown if she is in the company of anyone at this time. Irma does not live with her family in Alabama, but she does have family in Guatemala.

If you have any information on Irma Maria Diego-Gomez’ whereabouts, contact the Decatur Police Department at (256) 341-4660.