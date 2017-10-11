× Boaz city leaders want to hear the community’s opinions for the city’s future

BOAZ, Ala. — Changes could soon be coming to Boaz, but first city leaders want to hear from the people who call the city home.

If you ask the people who live there, they’ll tell you Boaz has a great community, and they’re excited to see it move forward. “We’ve got so many good things in Boaz. We’ve got a great school system, a lot of great people, a lot of honest workers,” said resident Aaron Johnson.

City leaders are looking to build on that. “In order for this to work, it has to be a community vision,” said Mayor David Dyar, “The community has to buy into it.”

That’s why Dyar wants everyone in the community to take a few minutes and fill out a survey. The questions are easy. They’re opinions on what works and what doesn’t in Boaz. You can pick one up at City Hall during normal business hours or you can do it online. Both are anonymous.

It’s part of the Alabama Communities of Excellence program, or ACE. The program recently accepted Boaz and it will help city leaders develop a plan for the future. “Boaz has not had a comprehensive plan since 1975,” Dyar said.

A meeting is on the books for Tuesday, November 14 at Snead State Community College. Anyone interested in Boaz’s future is invited to attend. Session 1 will be from 1-4 and will feature a Q and A with business owners. Session 2 follows at 6 and will further explain the ACE program and what’s in store for the future of Boaz.

In the meantime, the survey will give an idea of what the community wants to see for the city. “That’s why this is so important. It gives our community the ability to speak out and have some ownership in this process,” Dyar said.