Woman arrested in connection to hit and run that killed a man in a wheelchair

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police provided an update on a fatal hit and run investigation today at a news conference.

On Friday, October 6, investigators say 57-year-old Kevin Doherty was going down the road on his wheelchair when a small, light-colored SUV hit him. An air ambulance flew Doherty to Huntsville Hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators believe the driver left the scene heading west, then turned south on Mall road.

In the news conference, investigators confirmed they had been searching for a 2005-2006 Ford Freestyle with front passenger side damage.

They followed many tips from the public over the weekend and determined the driver to be Christina Marie Carroll.

Investigators confirmed that she turned herself in to Lauderdale County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. and provided information that described her involvement in the crash.

Carroll was arrested and charged with Felony Leaving the Scene Resulting in Death and is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $2500 bond.