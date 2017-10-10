UNA football hopes to build off homecoming win over Florida Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - UNA was in desperate need of a win after dropping back to back conference games, and while the Lions had to work for it against Florida Tech, the team was able to pull away from the Panthers in the second half and get the win on homecoming. That was a big one for North Alabama because head coach Chris Willis has sold his team on the idea that if they run the table, the Lions can still make the post season as a 7-3 team. For that to happen, UNA has to keep things going this weekend when it head to Shorter. Of course the lions will do all of the film study and game planning necessary for the Hawks, but handling the road trip the right was is priority one. "I'm more concerned about us how we practice and how we do the travel logistics. We did very well at Valdosta, I thought we were mature and we handled ourselves well," Willis said. "You know West Georgia, day game, got up earlier, didn't handle it as well. Played that way too, down 14-3 before we could blink an eye, so we have to start off better."

It's an earlier start time for the Lions. Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.