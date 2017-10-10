Twitter deems GOP senate candidate’s announcement video “inflammatory” for Planned Parenthood claim

Twitter is stopping a Tennessee candidate for U.S. Senate from advertising her campaign announcement video, deeming part of it “inflammatory.”

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn is running to fill the seat of retiring Senator Bob Corker.

In the line in question, Blackburn says quote, “I fought Planned Parenthood and we stopped the sale of baby body parts. Thank God.” The unproven allegations against planned parenthood never led to criminal charges, and the group denies any wrongdoing. According to Politico, Twitter deemed the comment a violation of its ad policies.

It is still posted, but Blackburn’s campaign is not allowed to pay to advertise it.

.@Twitter shut down our video ad, claiming it's "inflammatory" & "negative." Join me in standing up to Silicon Valley → RETWEET our message! pic.twitter.com/K3w4AMgW6i — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) October 9, 2017

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blackburn alleges in a Monday fundraising email that she is being censored by Twitter.