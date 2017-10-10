Tennessee names Jarrett Guarantano new starting quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AL.com) - Tennessee redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano will start for the Vols when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The news was first reported by Rivals.com.

According to the report, Quinten Dormady, who started the first five games for Tennessee, is now contemplating his future at Tennessee.

Guarantano has seen limited action this season, throwing 12 of 24 for 54 yards.

Dormady, meanwhile, has thrown for 925 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

To continue reading click here.