Senate Leadership Fund to hold off on spending in the Alabama Senate Special Election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The same group that spent almost $5 million dollars to elect Sen. Luther Strange in the Alabama Senate Republican Primary, will hold off on spending money in the general election race.

Chris Pack, the Communications Director for the Senate Leadership Fund, tells WHNT News 19, “In terms of spending, we’re monitoring the race closely to see if Democrats demonstrate this is a competitive race.”

The Super PAC, strongly influenced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, funneled millions of dollars into ads attacking Rep. Mo Brooks during the primary race, and former Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore in the runoff election.

Pack tells WHNT News 19 they still support Moore’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat, originally left vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“We hope those who helped Moore in the primary will stay focused on keeping this seat in Republican hands,” Pack says.

Our news partners at AL.com reached out to the Jones campaign, who had “no comment” on the SLF statement, according to spokesman Sebastian Kitchen.

