Roy Moore’s son arrested, charged in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Caleb Moore was arrested in Etowah County on Monday morning, and released just minuted later on a $1,000 bond. Caleb is the son of Roy Moore, Alabama’s republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

Moore was charged with third degree criminal trespass. Our news partners at AL.com say he turned himself in on the charge related to Moore’s November 2016 arrest. At that time, he was accused of hunting without permission and hunting over bait.

This is reportedly the ninth time Moore has been arrested. He was arrested on drug charges in 2015, but the charges were dropped when he agreed to enter a pre-trial diversion program. He has also faced charges of driving under the influence in both Alabama and Florida, and three drug-related arrests in Baldwin, Pike and St. Clair counties in Alabama.

Caleb’s father, Roy Moore, will face Democrat Doug Jones in the December 12th Special Election for the U.S. Senate seat.