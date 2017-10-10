× NEW APP: Check out what’s on “The House” in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — How many times have you turned to your friend or significant other and said “Where should we eat?” or “What do you want to do tonight?”

Founders Matt Patterson and Matt Harb set out with the goal to end those annoying questions forever…with an app that just launched in Huntsville: “The House”

First launching in Chattanooga eight months ago, then Birmingham, and now—the Rocket City. This app is your one stop shop for everything going on tonight.

“We really wanted to look for another city that had a blossoming food scene and drink scene, and we felt like Huntsville’s the place,” said Matt Harb, co-founder of The House.

The app keeps up with 50 local restaurants, breweries and bars in Huntsville– telling you when they’re having specials, who’s performing live music, what events are happening, even where to get brunch.

When you first pull up the app, it presents a scrollable feed of what’s happening in town for the remainder of the current day. At midnight, the list refreshes for the next day’s events and specials.

“Everyone’s done that Google search, like ‘happy hours around me,’ or ‘what’s going on right now,'” Harb said.

The app even allows restaurants to offer exclusive, time-sensitive deals that you won’t find anywhere else.

Jackie McGill, Humphrey’s Bar Manager- “Let’s say you want to do a special that day but you only have a limited amount of an item, well that’s perfect,” noted Jackie McGill, bar manager at Humphrey’s Bar and Grill. “You know you can plug in that only five people can get it, nobody’s going to be upset, nobody’s going to come in and think they got the special and it be gone already.”

The app can be likened to a best-of combination of other app features like Facebook events, Groupon, Yelp, and Open Table.

Future developments of the app include push alerts notifying you about deals at your favorite places and category searches.

“We want this to expand into a travel destination app,” Patterson said. The founders plan to build The House into a nationwide brand.

Starting now, you can search “eat on the house” in the App Store and explore what’s on The House in Huntsville.