× Man charged with reckless murder after crash that killed Cullman County teenager

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A grand jury has indicted a man on multiple charges in connection to a crash that killed a 15-year-old from Cullman County.

Brad Meeks, 27, turned himself in Tuesday on charges of reckless murder, DUI, unsafe lane change, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving with an open container, and 3rd-degree assault. The charges stem from a crash that resulted in the death of Curtis Wilson.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Meeks was driving a 2008 Ford that collided with the 2004 GMC being driven by Ashley Wilson. Curtis was in the passenger seat.

Meeks is now out on a $150,000 property bond, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.