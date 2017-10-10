× Man charged with murder of 88-year-old Scottsboro woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 45 years

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Terrance Austin is guilty of killing an 88-year-old woman. That’s what he told a judge today in Scottsboro. Austin entered a guilty plea in the murder case of Ruby Durham in July of 2016.

Austin will serve a 45-year sentence. He entered the guilty plea, his defense attorney said, because of the substantial amount of evidence against him.

28 year old Terrance Austin made a plea of guilty for the murder of 88 year old Ruby Durham of Scottsboro in July 2016. @whnt — Olivia Steen (@OliviaSteenWHNT) October 10, 2017

The sentence was enhanced because of a previous felony charge against Austin.

Austin plead guilty and received a sentence of 45 years in the state penitentiary. Substantial DNA evidence and witness testimonies involved — Olivia Steen (@OliviaSteenWHNT) October 10, 2017