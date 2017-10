LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Nellie Rogers was last seen at the McDonalds on Florence Blvd on October 7. Investigators say she has ties to the Rogersville, Killen area.

Nellie Rogers is 5’5″ tall, weighing around 170 lbs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Sgt. Horton at 256-760-5752 or call your local law enforcement office.