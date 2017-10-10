× Kroger holds hiring event at all stores, looks to hire nearly 600 people

Kroger needs to hire for nearly 600 open positions at its grocery stores across the southeast. There’s a hiring event for all stores this afternoon (October 10th), from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The jobs are available in the Nashville Kroger division, which includes middle and east Tennessee, southern Kentucky and north Alabama.

“We have a variety of part time positions and in some cases full time positions that we need to fill in every store across our division,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokeswoman. “Positions are available in most every department including Front End, Deli, Meat, and Grocery. Some stores also have positions available in support of our on-line ordering service, Clicklist.”

Interested applicants should go to jobs.kroger.com prior to the 10th to apply, then visit their neighborhood Kroger store on October 10th between 1pm – 5pm for the hiring event.