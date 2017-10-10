× Fatal shooting investigation underway in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. – The Lawrence County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a fatal shooting investigation is underway in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

Investigators said that on Tuesday, emergency crews with Lawrence County Ambulance Service were called to Spring Creek Road to help a man that was unresponsive and not breathing.

Authorities confirmed that when they arrived, the crews discovered 43-year-old Daniel Eric Weeks had been shot multiple times and notified law enforcement.

Weeks was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System ER, but later died from his injuries.

Authorities are working to gather evidence in the ongoing investigation.