Decatur police work to identify two men wanted in connection to multiple Walmart thefts

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police investigators are working to identify two men wanted in connection to several merchandise thefts that happened over the past several months. Investigators say they believe the men are responsible for stealing a large amount of merchandise from the Walmart on Spring Avenue.

Authorities have surveillance of the men traveling in a white Chevy Corsica and a dark-colored Buick Century, both are older model vehicles.

Investigators said they do not believe the men are residents of Decatur.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the men pictured, please contact Det. Rosslon Jowers at the Decatur Police Department at (256)341-4656.