Cold Front Headed In: sticky, tropical air moves out on Wednesday

Spotty showers through early Wednesday, then drier air finally moves in again

Expect lows around 70ºF to 75ºF with almost no breeze, some fog, and some low clouds overnight. In fact, fog could be very thick between 4 AM and 9 AM Wednesday. Drier air slowly (very slowly) takes over Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures still climb into the lower 80s even though a ‘cool front’ passes through the region. Isolated showers are still possible ahead of the front, but widespread heavy rainfall like we had Tuesday is not expected.

Breathe-able but not cool: ‘Cool fronts’ like the one moving through the Tennessee Valley Wednesday don’t always make it cooler. In fact, this one is more of a dry line than a cool front: bringing drier air in without dropping air temperatures enough to notice.

The leading edge of the drier air moves into The Shoals by sunrise, but it takes all day for it to get through Huntsville and Decatur into Jackson, Marshall and DeKalb Counties.

It may not make the afternoons much cooler, but it will take away that tropical feel. We still expect highs in the lower to middle 80s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Humidity returns and it gets somewhat hotter and more uncomfortable this weekend.

Not really feeling like Fall: October is more often than not warmer than we think it should be.

Our short-term memories (of weather patterns) lose out to what we see in movies, on TV, and read about Fall in other parts of the country like Vermont.

It is warmer than average for this time of year, and we may well come close to record warmth again this weekend with highs in the mid-80s.

There is some cooler weather in the near future, but we don’t see anything through at least October 25th that would even come close to being ‘cold’ in Alabama and Tennessee.

