Auburn assistant basketball coach freed on $100K bond in federal bribery scheme case

Three coaches charged in a college basketball bribery scheme have each been freed on $100,000 bond and forced to surrender their passports, after initial appearances in a New York federal court.

Suspended Auburn Associate Head Basketball Coach Chuck Person declined to comment as he left a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday.

In all, ten men were arrested last month after an FBI investigation uncovered various crimes that helped to steer young athletes toward schools, shoe sponsors and agents using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

“Coaches at some of the nation’s top programs [were] taking cash bribes, managers and advisers [were] circling blue-chip prospects like coyotes, and employees of a global sportswear company [were] funneling cash to families of high school recruits,” explained Joon H. Kim, the acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York

Person is limited to traveling to where he lives and to New York for court appearances. He is currently suspended by the university from his position without pay.

The scandal has already led to Louisville placing athletic director Tom Jurich, men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and assistants Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair on leave.

According to CBS Sports, sources say more arrests are expected.