× Alabama Senators silent so far on war of words between President Trump and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The harsh personal attacks between President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee have drawn national headlines, but no public comment from Alabama’s Senate delegation.

Trump has said Corker lacked the guts to run for another Senate term, that Corker wanted to be Secretary of State but Trump refused, and Trump suggested Corker was tricked by the New York Times into doing a recorded interview critical of Trump.

Corker, the former mayor of Chattanooga, has said in recent days that Trump behaves as if he’s still on a reality TV show, that White House aides have to run an adult day care, and Corker suggested Trump’s bluster and threats toward North Korea could set the U.S. on a path to World War III.

It’s not unusual for Trump to engage in a Twitter attack, but given the high-profile roles in the U..S. government the two men hold, it’s all but unprecedented in recent memory.

Corker is a member of Trump’s party and as chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he’s a leading voice on foreign policy issues. The battle, analysts suggest, also runs the risk for Trump of further straining his relationship with the U.S. Senate.

But there are no signs of strain with Alabama’s Senators.

Trump was in Huntsville late last month on behalf of U.S. Sen. Luther Strange, trying to bolster Strange’s chances in a runoff with Roy Moore. Much of Strange’s campaign was focused on his commitment to the President’s agenda. Trump’s endorsement didn’t ultimately make a difference in the outcome of the runoff, but he was vocal in his support.

WHNT News 19 contacted Strange’s office for a comment, but we did not receive a response.

Shelby, who is among the most senior members of the U.S. Senate has also not made a public comment on the dispute, and we have not received a response from our request for comment.

Representatives of North Alabama Congressmen Robert Aderholt and Mo Brooks also said they did not have a comment on the dispute.