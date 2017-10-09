× Woman takes ‘Alabama State Fiddle Champion’ title for 2nd year in a row

ATHENS, Ala. – Maddie Denton is tops again. She was named the “Alabama State Fiddle Champion” this weekend at the 51st annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention held at Athens State University on Saturday Night. She also won the title last year.

Denton, who is from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, won a “fiddle off” to take the title. That portion of the competition puts the top fiddlers from the junior, intermediate, and senior divisions. Denton won for the junior fiddle division, and earned $1,200.

Sharon Bounds of Northport finished as the runner-up.