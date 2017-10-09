What to Expect: heavy storms possible overnight and Tuesday

Overnight thunderstorms: We see no real risk of ‘severe weather,’ but a few storms could get noisy and heavy late between 9 PM and 6 AM. Isolated pockets of rainfall may exceed one inch, and the ‘best’ chance of that lines up near and west of Interstate 65 overnight.

Refresh this page for the latest radar image:

More scattered storms Tuesday: Our 50% chance of rain Tuesday does not really tell the whole story about how rain could impact your day; a single number rarely gives you a well-rounded view of what to expect anyway.

Tuesday’s showers and storms essentially come in two waves: one that begins overnight and lasts through early morning, and another that develops east of those original thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Here’s one model’s solution showing how uneven rainfall will be. Actual amounts may be much, much different than this, but modeling is a good way of describing how chaotic the thunderstorm pattern will be.

Less humidity but still hot through the weekend: A weak front passing through Wednesday won’t bring much cool air, but it will help knock down the humidity considerably. Expect a fresh west to northwest wind by Wednesday evening and a more comfortable night ending up in the 50s and low-60s early Thursday.

