Tropical Storm Ophelia Develops in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Ophelia developed out in the Atlantic Monday morning. Ophelia could become a hurricane later this week, but its track will keep it far from land. The storm isn’t expected to be a threat to land at any point and will likely spend the duration of its ‘life’ over open water.
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center is below:
BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Ophelia Advisory Number 2
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172017
1100 AM AST Mon Oct 09 2017
…DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM OPHELIA OVER THE OPEN
ATLANTIC…
SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————–
LOCATION…31.4N 39.9W
ABOUT 860 MI…1385 KM WSW OF THE AZORES
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNE OR 30 DEGREES AT 5 MPH…7 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
——————————
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Ophelia was
located near latitude 31.4 North, longitude 39.9 West. Ophelia is
moving toward the north-northeast near 5 mph (7 km/h), and a turn
toward the northeast is expected later today. A motion toward
the east-northeast and east is forecast to occur later tonight,
followed by a turn toward the east-southeast on Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with
higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48
hours.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
None.
NEXT ADVISORY
————-
Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST.