Topgolf Huntsville lists 350 jobs ahead of early winter opening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Topgolf Huntsville is preparing to open its doors, and 350 employees are needed to help do that. The company listed the jobs at topgolf.com/careers ahead of an early winter opening. Managers expect to hire the employees in roughly three weeks.

Available positions include: servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance and guest services staff. Interested applicants should register to audition at an upcoming MISSION: Ambition event.

The hiring event is described by the company as “one of the most unique ways one will ever interview for a job. Cloaked in mystery, but full of intrigue, these events are Topgolf’s special way of showcasing its culture of fun and energy. Applicants are inspired to leave their dress-up clothes and pre-rehearsed answers at the door and start thinking mission-minded. Their time interviewing will consist of gathering intel and navigating through group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one convos with Topgolf’s venue leadership teams, games and more.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin hiring for these positions in Rocket City,” said Topgolf Huntsville Director of Operations Ryan Pitek. “We can’t wait to meet all of the candidates and welcome them to our Topgolf family!”

Hired associates for the new 53,000-square-foot venue will receive free Topgolf game play, food and beverage discounts, plus the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program.