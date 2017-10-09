× Rocket City Mom offers comprehensive list of Fall fun

Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and hay rides…they are all activities families across the Tennessee Valley seek out as Halloween approaches. And, as usual, Rocket City Mom has your family covered.

Tate Farms and Lyon Family Farms are always top of mind for some family-friendly fall fun. But Rocket City Mom has done research to put together a 2017 Fall Activity Guide.

The activity guide contains lists to fall festivals and carnivals, concerts and plays, and even favorite fall family movies.

We’re still three weeks away from Halloween, so get a plan for everything you want to do with your family.