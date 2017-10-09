× Reed’s Farmers Market sets up unique bear scarecrow display

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. — A farmers market in Meridianville has an interesting take on the scarecrow.

Reed’s Farmers Market on Highway 231 has made a large black bear scarecrow in front of the shop.

On their Facebook page, they’ve posted several photos of the “bearcrow”.

The bear was built with several bales of hay. One post says it took nearly two weeks to create.

The “bearcrow” is available for photos. The Facebook page also says it’ll soon have a friend — a normal scarecrow.