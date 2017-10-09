MidCity developers says there are “exciting updates” coming this fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- With the big announcement from Topgolf, many are looking for an update on the MidCity Huntsville development.

MidCity developers said the project is on track. In fact, RCP Companies Odie Fakhouri said they've got some exciting announcements coming up this fall.

"Many of them have to continue with our theme of new experiences, and filling the retail void of entertainment, because we feel that is an area that Huntsville can definitely develop on," he explained.

And once Topgolf is complete, you won't have to wait long to see the next highly anticipated business break ground.

"Vertical construction on High Point Climbing gym will probably start to happen within the next 90 days," said Fakhouri.

He said a public park is next on the list in terms of what people can be looking for. "The 38-acre park will probably be completed somewhere in the fall of 2019."

A big focus of the development will be on residential space, and he said they are close to making a big announcement on that area as well.

"We're pretty far along in the selection process with the apartment builders. We've narrowed it down to about two or three," said Fakhouri.

He also added another celebrity concept, like the Wahlburgers planned for CityCentre in downtown Huntsville, is on deck to be announced in the coming days.

The whole MidCity development is scheduled to be completed by 2022.