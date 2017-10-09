× Madison Police search for missing teen

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Kayla Kress was last seen in the area of the Madison City Schools Stadium.

Officers describe Kayla as a biracial female standing 5’4″ tall and weighing around 200 lbs. She has curly hair that she usually pulls back in a ponytail. She was last known to be wearing a sweatshirt and baggy shorts.

Anyone who knows where Hayla may be should call Madison Police at 256-722-7190.