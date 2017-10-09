× Kroger to host hiring event in all stores

Kroger is holding hiring events in all area stores on Tuesday, October 10, from 1pm – 5pm.

“We have a variety of part-time positions and in some cases full-time positions that we need to fill in every store across our division,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokeswoman. “Positions are available in most every department including Front End, Deli, Meat, and Grocery. Some stores also have positions available in support of our on-line ordering service, Clicklist.”

Interested applicants should go to jobs.kroger.com prior to the 10th to apply, then visit their neighborhood Kroger store for the hiring event.

There are nearly 600 jobs available throughout the Nashville Kroger division which includes Middle and East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, and North Alabama.