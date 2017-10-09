× Huntsville Police investigate early-morning break-in at Dollar General

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are trying to figure out who broke into the Dollar General store on Holmes Avenue overnight. The incident happened around 1:00 this morning.

Officers arrived to find the front door smashed in. They quickly searched the area in hopes of finding the burglar, even bringing in a K-9 officer. Investigators say surveillance video shows a man walking away to the east of the store.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Please call Huntsville Police with any information.