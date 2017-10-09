Huntsville Police investigate early-morning break-in at Dollar General
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are trying to figure out who broke into the Dollar General store on Holmes Avenue overnight. The incident happened around 1:00 this morning.
Officers arrived to find the front door smashed in. They quickly searched the area in hopes of finding the burglar, even bringing in a K-9 officer. Investigators say surveillance video shows a man walking away to the east of the store.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Please call Huntsville Police with any information.
34.730038 -86.607443