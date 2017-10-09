Gulf Shores mostly undamaged after Hurricane Nate, sand erosion is a big concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Hurricane Nate brought some power with it as it moved into the Gulf Coast, heavy rain fall and storm surge caused many roads to flood.

Hurricane Nate started off as a tropical storm and was projected to make landfall as a category two hurricane. That left people in many areas anxious.

"Our biggest concern was that people would go out and venture into the city during the worst of the storm, which is why the curfew went into effect," explained Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the City of Gulf Shores.

Like many other cities, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach put a mandatory curfew into effect on Saturday night as Hurricane Nate approached and according to Brown, people obeyed the curfew.

People started to venture out on Sunday after Nate passed through. Most of the people just want to take a walk on the beach, but you won't catch anyone in the water. "Double red flags in Gulf Shores indicates the water is closed for entry. We have an ordinance, and you can be cited or arrested if you enter the water when we are flying red flags," Brown explained.

The flags are flown to protect people's lives. "This is not the time to go out and venture into the gulf to find out what that power feels like," said Brown. "It is deadly life-threatening situation."

Gulf Shores escaped significant damage, aside from minor street flooding, but the storm surge did impact the beach. Brown believes that it could cost millions to fix the sand erosion.