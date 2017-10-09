Governor Ivey declares ‘Dale Earnhardt Jr. Day’ to honor his Talladega Superspeedway legacy

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has declared this Sunday, October 15, as ‘Dale Earnhardt Jr. Day’ in the state of Alabama.

Governor Ivey will also give the command “Drivers, Start Your Engines” as she serves as Grand Marshal for the Alabama 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Dale Jr. is a six-time Talladega winner and this Sunday – Dale Earnhardt Jr. Day – will be an emotional one as he will make his final start at the track he calls a “second home.”

“Nowhere else in the world are there more Dale Earnhardt Jr. fans than in the state of Alabama,” said Ivey. “He has always made it clear of his love for Talladega Superspeedway and the millions of fans that lay claim to him as their favorite NASCAR driver. He has been an impressive, positive role model for so many and we are proud to honor him this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, but also across the entire state.”

Dale Jr. scored his first Talladega Superspeedway MENCS win in October of 2001, igniting a seven-race stretch that is unprecedented in the history of the 2.66-mile venue. Between the fall of 2001 and fall of 2004, Earnhardt Jr. won five out of seven races, including a record four straight. The other two races ended in runner-up finishes. His most recent triumph came in the 2015 GEICO 500.

“We are thrilled that Governor Ivey has proclaimed Sunday, October 15, as ‘Dale Earnhardt Jr. Day’ in the State of Alabama,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “Dale Jr. has meant so much to Talladega Superspeedway. He’s one of us, and has left a mark on our state for many years to come.”

A victory in the Alabama 500 would move Dale Jr. into sole place on the all-time Talladega MENCS wins list, trailing only his father – Dale Earnhardt Sr. – who had 10 MENCS triumphs at Talladega Superspeedway.