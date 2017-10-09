× Friends remember Florence hit and run victim

FLORENCE, Ala. – Residents of an apartment building in Florence continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Kevin Doherty tragically lost his life Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the driver of which fled the scene.

With only 16 residents, everyone at Dogwood Terrace Apartments in Florence is like family. So when they got the news Friday night Kevin Doherty had been hit by a car, they were all shocked.

Pam towns said Kevin moved to the Shoals from Georgia last year.

“He just loved to get out on his chair to see the scenery, because he always talked about how beautiful Alabama is,” said Towns. “He always loved to go down on the Tennessee River.”

Karen Robinson, one of his care-givers at Dogwood Terrace, said he loved to get out on his powered chair.

Robinson told WHNT News 19 one of his favorite runs was to Walmart, just down Cloyd Boulevard.

“I had given him an American flag because he used to have a long flag on it and he had it. He had the Walmart bags on his go-cart and I said, ‘Kevin, why do you have all those bags on there?’ and he said, ‘Because I can go to the store and stick my stuff in there,’” Robinson recalled.

To know he died in the chair he used as freedom is still a lot for the residents. But for the driver just to keep going, that is what frustrates them.

“I just think it is cruel, you could have at least stopped or called 911 or something,” stated Towns. “But just to hit him like that and keep going; to me, that’s like being a coward.”

Kevin Doherty left the residents Friday with his final creation in the hallway, three pumpkins showing happy – sad – and angry faces.

The residents of Dogwood Terrace Apartments are holding a memorial service for Kevin Doherty on Saturday.

Florence police continue to search for the driver of the vehicle which fled the scene.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers if you have any information on who may have been driving the light-colored SUV with front-end damage that Florence police say struck Doherty.

The tip line phone number is (256)386-8685. You can also send a text message containing a tip to 274637. All contact information is kept anonymous.